Barbara "Sue" Martin Borror
Entiat, WA
Barbara “Sue” (Martin) Borror, 78, of Entiat, WA, passed away peacefully, on July 27, 2020. Sue was born on February 28, 1942, to parents, Elvis Leamon Martin and Velma Leona Martin, originally from Dexter, MO, who later relocated to Entiat, where Sue became a lifelong resident. She attended Entiat High School and soon after, found the love of her life, Harold Borror, who she married in 1965, then immediately began their family. First and foremost, Sue was a devoted mother who cherished every moment with her children and grandchild. Sue’s passion for her family was unmistakable and her vivacious personality always made people around her laugh - each equally admirable qualities. She was also kind, caring, generous, and always happiest when surrounded by those she loved most devotedly. Throughout her life, Sue enjoyed taking long road trips and finding flavorful new recipes to try. She especially loved reading, collecting thousands of novels over the years to routinely get lost within. Although she endured a great deal of loss in her life, Sue was fiercely determined to overcome her pain, and share the beauty of the world and incredible joy she felt for life. Her new journey takes her to a wonderful place, where she will be reunited with old friends, dear loved ones, and reading to her heart’s content.
Sue is survived by her husband, Harold Borror; son, Darren Borror (wife, Brandee); granddaughter, Jade Borror; brother, Elvis L. Martin; and sisters: Kathy Williams and Kay Martin. She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Kelli Darlene Borror; and older brother, Bobby Martin.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Entiat Cemetery, Entiat, WA.