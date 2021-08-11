Barry Lynn Hageman

Barry Lynn Hagemann was born in Spokane, WA, on June 17, 1944, to William and Alice Hagemann. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in the summer of 1966, and married the love of his life, Alexis Mae Reynolds, on August 12, 1966, in Spokane, WA.
Barry had many hobbies: rock hounding, hunting, fishing, camping, jewelry making, his horses and llamas, and watching his granddaughter, Alexis, play soccer. He was a basketball and baseball coach for Selah Middle School for many years. He always enjoyed being with family.
Barry was an Art and Physical Education teacher in East Wenatchee, WA, and Selah, WA. He retired from teaching in 2009.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Hagemann; and mother, Alice Hagemann; father-in-law, Charles Reynolds; mother-in-law, Clelia Reynolds; and his beloved wife, Alexis Mae Hagemann. Barry is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Ray Matteson; brother, Bill Hagemann; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Katie Hagemann; son and girlfriend, Andrew Hagemann and Rachael Dorr; grandson, Blayne Hagemann; granddaughter, Alexis Hagemann; family dogs: Max, Edith, and Jack; and many other cousins, nephews, and nieces.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
