Beatrice Lucille Tait
November 13, 1922 - March 25, 2021
Wenatchee , WA
Beatrice Lucille Tait, age 98, a resident of Wenatchee, WA, for more than 70 years, passed away peacefully, on March 25, 2021. "Beatty" or "Bea" was born November 13, 1922, in Waterville, WA. She started her education at Shiloh School, a pioneer schoolhouse near Withrow, WA, in Douglas County, to which she arrived by walking or riding on horseback. She later graduated from Waterville High School. Afterward, she met and married Thomas "Tom" Tait; sweethearts, they wed on February 14, 1942. Their first home was in Tallahassee, FL, while Tom served in WWll. They settled back in Wenatchee, where they raised two daughters: Deda and Della.
In Wenatchee, Bea worked at Hesperian, Columbia Fruit, and finally, Skookum, where she worked for more than 30 years. She was a friend to many, loved to go out dancing, and was a doting hostess, always in the kitchen wanting to feed family and friends, whether they were hungry or not. Ever a farmgirl, one of her party talents was to hypnotize chickens.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star-Astral Chapter #75, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Grace Lutheran Church, and for many years a member of the Lake Chelan Yacht Club. She spent many memorable summers with her family at their cabin at Lake Chelan, fishing, playing games, and winning prizes for her beautiful homemade pies at the summer regatta, notably her lemon meringue.
She was known for her smile, positive outlook, and polished style. She rose early each day to ensure her lipstick was the right shade of bright pink, her eye makeup and rouge were just so, and that her jewelry matched her outfit. Her only recent complaint was that Covid made her miss her weekly salon appointments to set her hair. The family hopes heaven has a hair salon with appointments available on Thursdays, or there'll be trouble.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Tom" Tait; daughter, Deda Kenyon; and two sisters: Ellen Schmidt and Elva Henkle. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Nollmeyer; daughter, Della Brett; son-in-law, Tom Kenyon; grandchildren: Nicole Kenyon Guntharp, Kristina Kenyon, and John Brett; and a great-grandson, Patrick Kenyon Guntharp.
She will be laid to rest in the Wenatchee City Cemetery Mausoleum. A visitation will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday evening, April 2, 2021, from 5-7:00 p.m., with a dessert reception for friends and family to follow at the American Legion Post #10, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of her daughters, please send donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Northwest Chapter, 192 Nickerson St. #100, Seattle, WA, 98109 or the Alexandra Schencking Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund, c/o OES Grand Secretary, 817 S. Vassault St., Tacoma, WA, 98407.