Ben Lester Fritz
November 11, 1951 - July 7, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Ben Lester Fritz, age 69, passed to glory at home, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Veterans Day, in 1951, (he said they had a parade!) to Lester and Lila Fritz. He attended Wenatchee schools and graduated from Wenatchee High, in 1969. Shortly after, Ben joined the Navy as a marine mechanic, but was severely burned on the USS Sperry in drydock, spending nine months at Balboa Naval Hospital before medical discharge, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, in 1971.
After recovering, he attended Burnley Commercial Arts College in Seattle, WA, earning a degree and returning to Wenatchee, full of enthusiasm to start a business with sister, Sherry. After the business did not take off, he went to work for the Wenatchee Post Office, first as a letter sorter, then front counter, where the town was able to enjoy his wit and humor. During his employment, he became President of the Local AFL-CIO Postal Workers Union.
Ben was active with Wenatchee's "Little Theatre", building many stage sets and clever outcomes. One of his great joys was being an Apple Blossom float judge for over 20 years.
On March 30, 2012, Ben married Denise Brown Wallin in Wenatchee. They expanded his "wonagon" cabin on the families historical property (since 1903!), adding electricity, water, lots of pets, and love.
Ben is survived by wife, Denise; sister, Sherry Warren; nieces: Amy (Donald) Warren, and Jessica and Amy Brown; nephew, Erik (Cara) Warren. An enormous joy and blessing was found in great-nieces and nephews: Delilah Stephens, Brandon Stephens, Stephanie Beagle, Ellorie Warren, and Marshall Warren. So many cousins were a delight to him and dear to his heart.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliot Ave., Wenatchee, WA, at 11:00 a.m., with interment at Wenatchee City Cemetery immediately following. Friends and family are invited to the Wenatchee Eagles, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, after the service for "farewell" gathering. Memorial page through Heritage Memorial Chapel at https://heritage
memorialchapel.com/. Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.