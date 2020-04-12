Benjamin Allen Nilles

Benjamin Allen "Ben" Nilles
Wenatchee, WA
Ben passed away at 92 years of age, on April 8, 2020, at Colonial Vista, Wenatchee, WA. He was born in 1927, at Granite Falls, WA, to George and Ruth Nilles. He was raised on a wheat and cattle ranch at Leahy, WA. He married Emma Buchanan in 1949. They had five children and were married for 70 years. Ben worked numerous jobs including logging, fruit warehouses, ranching and farms, watch repair, and mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, muzzleloading, cowboy action shooting, RV travel, casinos, and horses.
Ben is survived by his wife, Emma; sister, Mary; daughter, Paulene (Bill) Yager; sons: Larry (Norma), Bill, and Jim; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son at birth, Robert; his parents; five brothers; three sisters; and a daughter-in-law.
A private family service will be held at a later date.