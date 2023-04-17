Benjamin B. Hill, 72, died peacefully at home April 11, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Los Angeles, CA, on July 5, 1950, to Cleo and Nova Glynn Ann Hill. Ben grew up in East Wenatchee, WA, graduating from Eastmont High School in 1968. He was also a graduate of Central Washington University.
Ben had a large, close-knit extended family who had migrated from AR, to the Wenatchee Valley beginning in the 1950's. By the 1980's many, including his parents, had returned to Melbourne, Arkansas. Ben, and a few cousins remained in Wenatchee and raised their families.
He spent most of his career working for the Wenatchee School District, where you could find him at many sporting events over the years.
His passion for sports started from a young age, both as a player and spectator. He coached wrestling and baseball and played many years on local fast-pitch teams. Ben was also an avid sports memorabilia collector for much of his life, spending years amassing his collection.
He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Patti (Logsdon); children: Myndee (Lyle) Ronning of Seattle, WA, Tyler (Pamela) Hill of Canterbury, CT, and Troy (Megan) Hill of East Wenatchee, WA; and granddaughters: Waverly of Seattle, WA, Autumn, and Alivia, both of Canterbury, CT, and Aubree of East Wenatchee, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo, in 1986, and Ann in 1984; and sister, Susan in 2015.
The family would like to personally thank the North Central Washington Hospice team for the care and support they provided.