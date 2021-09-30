Benjamin Joseph "Joe B" Bonniwell, 42, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on September 20, 2021. Joe B was born on January 14, 1979, in Bellflower, CA, to Benjamin Reade Bonniwell and Melinda Elaine Sinclair. The family relocated to Wenatchee, WA, where Joe attended school, graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1998, where he met new classmates that turned into lifelong friends.
Joe chose to stay in Wenatchee to remain close to his family. Anyone who knew Joe knew that his love of his children was unmatched. He took pride in helping with their homework and had their back in every situation, a true Papa Bear. He enjoyed playing games with them, bringing them to the river, and teaching them to do the things he loved, like skiing and snowboarding. He will be especially remembered for his kindness, loyalty, and intelligence. He loved to compete, whether it was cards, sports, or just general debate. He could often be found playing basketball at the Y, snowboarding at The Ridge, wakeboarding on the river, golfing, bowling, or catching a poker game. He was a die hard sports fan.
Joe is survived by his children: Ava Grace Bonniwell (15), Benjamin Lee Bonniwell (13), and Ryan Joseph Bonniwell (6); brother, Johnathan (Laurie) Bonniwell (Sheldon, Taylor and Maddie); mother, Lindy (Ken) Sinclair; and many extended family members and friends, who he considered family. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Reade Bonniwell; and his maternal grandparents, Donald and Hazel Wallace.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 2, 2021. Please visit www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com for more information or to share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
