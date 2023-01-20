Benjamin Leonard Hurst
June 29, 1944 – December 25, 2022
Benjamin Leonard Hurst, 78, passed away peacefully at home on December 25, 2022, after a long and brave battle with cancer. He was born the first child of three in Wichita, KS, on June 29, 1944.
Ben was stationed at Mildenhall USAF base in England. While stationed in England, he was introduced to his wife, Julie, the love of his life.
He attended the University of Missouri, City of Columbia, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Special Education and a Master of Education Degree. In 1974, Ben began his career in Oroville, WA. One year before moving to Wenatchee, WA, in 1975, Ben accepted employment with the Wenatchee School District. Ben continued with his education at Central Washington University and became certified as a Program Administrator and Principal. He became Assistant Director of Special Education in 1987, and Director in 1992, until retiring in 2007. Incorporating the one year in Oroville, WA, Ben spent 33 years in Education.
Ben was a special person to all that knew him and will be greatly missed by all. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, wonderful smile and as an advocate for families and staff.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing dominoes, hiking with his wife and dogs and being on the dog show circuit.
Ben was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, the best anyone could ask for.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Louise; and sister, Judith. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julie; children: Lila Carta, Leonard Hurst (Tane); grandchildren: Brandi Hurst, Ryan Rediger (Ashlyn), Benjamin Carta; great-grandchildren: MaKenzee and Kennedy Rediger, Lennyn Hurst; and younger brother, Joe (Linda) of Missouri.
The family would like to express special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Central Washington Hospital; Nurses and Physical Therapists at Home Health, the Knights of Columbus and the caring staff of Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home, East Wenatchee, WA. To leave condolences and memories, please visit chapelofthevalleyncw.com.
