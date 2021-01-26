Bennie Williams, Jr.
September 22, 1981 – January 24, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Bennie Williams, Jr., took his life on January 24, 2021, to be with his mother, Joyce, in heaven, to watch over us. He was born on September 22, 1981.
Bennie is survived by his wife, Stephanie; children: Andre, Desiree, Eli, Hannah, and Aaron; family including Colby and Tilly; grandson, Silas; niece, Haley; his dad; brothers and sisters; and his work family, Electricians for Life.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to visit Bennie’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory and/or condolence.
He was loved by all and will be missed every day. Gone from Earth, but never fully gone. Always in our memories.