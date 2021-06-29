Benny B. Housden
November 3, 1933 - June 16, 2021
Dade City, FL
(formerly of Brewster, WA)
Benny B. Housden, 87, of Dade City, FL, passed away on June 16, 2021. He was born on November 3, 1933, in Chelan Falls, WA. He graduated from Okanogan High School and joined the Air Force shortly thereafter. Upon retirement from the service, he made his home in Dade City.
Benny was preceded in death by his brothers: Leroy and Steve Housden. His survivors include his loving wife, Janis; daughters: Tana Britton (Sonny) of Snohomish, WA, Shauna Hagedorn (Brian) of Odessa, FL, and Lorinda Stroup (Joe) of Lutz, FL; son, Kelly Housden (Ester) of Olympia, WA; step-sons: Lonnie Fryman (Claudia) of Dade City, FL, Terry Fryman (Linda) of Land O Lakes, FL, and Robert Fryman of Dade City, FL; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Tex Housden of Montesano, WA; and sisters: Gladys Burts of East Wenatchee, WA, Charlotte Byrd of Wenatchee, WA, and Carol Volmer of Eugene, OR.
A private Graveside Service was held on June 23, 2021, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gulfside Regional Hospice at https://www.gulfside.org/make-a-gift.html