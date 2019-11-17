Bernard "Bernie" Carnes
East Wenatchee, WA
Bernie Carnes, 85, of East Wenatchee, WA, embarked on his last travel as he made the journey to heaven on November 2, 2019. Bernie was born in Roche Harbor, WA, on July 12, 1923, and lived in the Seattle, WA, area until moving to East Wenatchee in 2006. He proudly served his country in the Army during World War II, and retired from Alaskan Copper & Brass Co. after 45 years.
On Valentine's Day, 1946, Bernie married the love of his life, Betty McDonald, who preceded him in death in 2014. He and Betty traveled the world and enjoyed many winters in Mesa, AZ, making and keeping special friendships along the way.
Bernie was also preceded in death by his daughter, Cheri Lynn Mineard; and granddaughter, Roxanne Moore. He is survived by his beloved grandson, Michael Moore; and great-grandchildren: Medaya and Conall; as well as many nieces and nephews. Bernie was a kind soul, loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Many thanks to his kind caregivers at Bonaventure.
A Graveside Service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.