Bernard Troy Holse

Bernard Troy Hulse
Wenatchee, WA
Bernard “Bernie” Troy Hulse, 94, a World War II Veteran, passed away on Veteran’s Day, Monday, November 11, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA. Bernie was born in Corry, PA, on February 6, 1925, to the Reverend Ethelbert Duane Hulse and Jessie Hawkins. He was the youngest of four boys. Bernie graduated from Allegany College in 1948, after serving in the Army during WWII. During his time in the military, Bernie served as a radioman on a Liberty ship that fixed damaged planes in the Tinian and Saipan Islands in the South Pacific. His ship was a part of the then top secret operation called “Ivory Soap” that helped prepare for the invasion of the main islands of Japan to end the war. Bernie, who was the Pennsylvania High School Tuba Champion, also served in the Army Band in New Orleans, LA. His favorite line was “the tuba saved my life,” as serving in the band kept him from going directly to the Pacific Islands in 1943.
After graduating from college, Bernie worked as a high school math teacher, owned a Texaco gas station, was a chemist for Wilson & Company, an engineer for General Dynamics, and finally spent the last 25 years of his career as a quality control engineer in the aerospace industry for Aerojet General in Sacramento, CA. During his time with General Dynamics, Bernie serviced Atlas missiles in armed silos in Roswell, NM, during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Music was very much a part of Bernie’s life from early on. In addition to his high school accomplishments, Bernie directed church choirs in Salina, KS, and in Sacramento, CA, while living in Fair Oaks, along with playing in multiple community bands. He and his wife, Joan, traveled to many Dixieland jazz festivals around the country. Bernie was also an avid bridge player, earning the rank of Life Master.
Along with loving to spend time with his grandchildren, Bernie enjoyed photography, traveling in their fifth wheel around the country, including lots of time camping up and down the California coast clamming, sailing, wine and beer making, coaching his sons’ baseball teams, and caring for the many dogs he and Joan shared during their years together.
One of his most cherished memories and privileges was being selected to embark on an Honor Flight for veterans back to Washington, D.C., to visit the war memorials.
Bernie leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Joan; his sons: Charles, (Madelyn) Mark, (Karen), Drew, (Cathy), and Troy, (Gidget); as well as 17 grandchildren; and 25-plus great-grandchildren. His oldest son, Paul, preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Inland Northwest Honor Flights in Spokane, WA. www.inwhonorflight.org/donate.
A Memorial Service will be held at the United First Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.