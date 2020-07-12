Berneice Mae Metcalf
East Wenatchee, WA
Berneice Metcalf, 90, went to be with Jesus, on July 4, 2020. She was born in Dayton, WA, to Wilma and Peter Knott, the youngest of five children. Berneice had a long career in the accounting field, after graduating from the Olympia Business College. She began doing accounting in the trucking industry, in 1953, and retired from Silver Eagle in Seattle, WA, in 1990. When she moved to Plain, WA, after retirement, she worked in various shops, and as the bookkeeper for Alpine Boys Ranch.
Berneice loved to fish and hunt with her husband of 47 years, Chuck. They would camp and pick huckleberries for fun. She loved and grew orchids and was very knowledgeable about them. She did extensive needlework including beautiful cross stitch pictures and Cracker Box ornaments. She donated the nursery cross stitch art and a three panel nativity crèche to her church. Every Christmas, she did about 30 cross stitch cards for her special friends. She had a beautiful soprano voice, was a long time member of the Senior Singers, and volunteered at Colonial Vista nursing wing, singing hymns for the Sonshine Club. Berneice was very active in every church she attended. She helped start the Lake Tapps Christian Church in Bonny Lake, WA. She and Chuck were original members of Lay Witness Missions, which was active throughout Washington, Idaho, and British Columbia. She and Chuck were on a mission team to England, in 1976, where she made lifelong friends while ministering there. In 1994, the Lay Witness Missions was still going strong in England. She and Chuck returned to England twice to visit.
Since 2001, she has been a member of Eastmont Community Free Methodist Church, where her feisty wit will be missed. "Well done, My good and faithful servant."
Berneice was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; and son, Ken Cordray.