Bernice Caldwell died August 15, 2023, in Wenatchee, WA, of an extended illness. She was born in Pateros, WA, August 13, 1940, to Vance and Martha Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jim Caldwell. She is survived by her brother, Bert Lake (Bev) of Benton City, WA; her former husband: Rene Standerfer, and their children: son, Kevin Standerfer (Cindy) of Kettle Falls, WA, daughter, Kim Lammers of Wenatchee, WA, and step-sons: Jim Caldwell Jr. (Cheryl) of Wenatchee, WA, and Jeff Caldwell (Tammy) of Lady Lake, FL; grandchildren: Josh Standerfer, Jimmy Caldwell, Devon Caldwell, Bo Yackley, Josh Caldwell (Ashley), Colton Kruger (Brandie), Megan Guynn (Josh), Jessica Leger (Sean), Laken Johansen (Leon), and 12 great-grandchildren.
She attended Wenatchee Schools, graduating in 1958. After graduation, she worked in the banking industry for many years. Eventually, she owned several businesses including a furniture store, and a ceramics supply distribution business, retiring in 2004. After retirement, she and Jim split their time between Wenatchee, WA, and Sun City West, AZ.
A Memorial Service is planned for 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 15 Loon Lane, Rock Island, WA. Please contact Kim Lammers at 425-870-1875 for questions regarding the Memorial.
You are invited to view Bernice's online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to read her full obituary, share a memory, or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Caldwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.