Bernice Taylor
Leavenworth, WA
Born in Houston, TX, on April 19, 1931, during the Great Depression, Bernice lived in the same house her mother and aunt grew up in, until 1937, when the family climbed into an overloaded Buick and drove down the Mother Road (Rt. 66) to California. Coming of age in Alhambra, CA, Bernice enjoyed YMCA camp, hiking, and playing tennis, before graduating, in 1949. In 1952, Bernice moved back to Houston to take a banking job, where she married George Brown, and had three children. The family resided seven years in Denver, CO, and then, relocated to Seattle, WA, in 1965, where she took up modeling, in tandem with TV and radio advertising. In 1981, she moved to Leavenworth, WA, and enjoyed work at Cascade Hospital and did some volunteer work for the Chamber, along with some freelance writing for the Echo. Bernice authored a book titled, "Glacier Valley", which was read by many locals and can be borrowed at the Leavenworth Library.
She was married to Bill Taylor, in 1997, until his passing, in 2005. She enjoyed birds and deer in her yard and appreciated good neighbors. Bernice was grateful to see many of her local friends on her 90th birthday, before passing two days later on April 21.
Bernice is survived by her son, Paul Brown; and her daughter, Maureen Fast; along with four grandchildren; followed by four great-grandchildren.