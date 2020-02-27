Bertha L. Worley
Wenatchee, WA
Bertha L. Worley, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on February. 25, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1923, to George E. Fredrick and LaVina Long. She was married to Bryon U. Worley on August 8, 1942. They had five sons and five daughters. She worked at Cedergreen Foods Corp., until she retired in 1988.
Bertha enjoyed working in her yard, doing needle work, and crocheting. Bertha also enjoyed going to watch her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. She enjoyed going dancing and to all the rodeos with Tony.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryon U. Worley; her parents, George and LaVina Fredrick; her brother, Leonard; her daughters: Patricia Coughlan and Ella Bainard (Richard); and her longtime companion, Tony Stimac. She is survived by her sons: Bryon Jr., Elvin (Bernie), Melvin, Lawrence, and Clayton (Pam); and her daughters: Evelyn (Ernie), Augusta (Gary), and Katherine; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Bertha’s Life will be Celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Entombment will follow. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.