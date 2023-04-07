Beryl M. Bland
February 5, 1934 – March 17, 2023
Dryden, Wa
Beryl M. Bland, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed into eternity on March 17, 2023, at the age of 89. Beryl was born in London, England, on February 5, 1934, to Ernest and Mary Edith Reeves.
At a young age, she remembered hiding in bomb shelters during the war. Her family owned and operated a garment factory in London and during the war, they made uniforms for the soldiers, but primarily made school uniforms, coats, etc. Her love for sewing and knitting remained her entire life. She grew up riding horses with her dad, but dogs and cats were her special love in her married life. All the dogs would gather around her at the table because she couldn't resist handing out table scraps.
Beryl met a handsome young American soldier stationed in Stansted, England, and after a short courtship, Deryl and Beryl were married May 21, 1956. Within months, Beryl left her home country for America, where she met her in-laws for the first time. They settled in Dryden, WA, and began a lifetime career as orchardists with Deryl's family. Beryl's work ethic in everything was stellar. She became a huge asset on the ranch, both in the orchard and in the office as bookkeeper.
Two children made the family complete, Lisa and Vince. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her goal in life was to make and keep everyone happy, even if they were in trouble. She continued that desire even at Tuscany Cottage, where she spent the last three years of her life. She was the spark that put smiles on so many faces. Beryl was involved in many local clubs: Dryden Arts & Crafts, Dryden Improvement Club, Quilt Club, and Miniature Club. She was quick to take up any craft or hobby that piqued her interest and became accomplished in most. Sewing, ceramics, knitting, quilting, miniatures, you name it, she would give it a go! She and Deryl also loved to travel. Many cherished times were spent on their boat with friends in the San Juan Islands in Washington, or their motorhome traveling south. They were members of the local Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86. On March 30, 1992, Beryl became a U.S. citizen, a moment she was proud of.
Survived by daughter, Lisa Brunner of Wenatchee, WA; son, Vince (Lesa) Bland of Dryden, WA; granddaughters: Jessica (Nate) Harris of Spokane, WA, Erica (Travis) McConnell of Dryden, WA; great- grandchildren: Grayson Harris and Rylee Mae Harris of Spokane, WA.
Our family would like to thank Betty Jean Taylor and Carol Benson, for being Beryl's dear friends the last three years of her life. Additionally, a huge thank you to Tuscany Cottage Cordell house management and staff for blessing Beryl and our family with their love, kindness, and dedication to her care.
No services will be held. Instead in her remembrance, we would encourage in her name, to make a donation to the Cashmere American Legion Post 64, P.O. Box 832, Cashmere, WA, 98815. Beryl knitted many squares for the American Legion for blankets sent to soldiers. For her love of animals too, Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 South Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
“When someone you love becomes a memory,
the memory becomes a treasure, always.”