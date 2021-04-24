Bessie Andersen
March 5, 1929 – April 12, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Bessie peacefully slipped away from us and into the arms of Jesus, on April 12, 2021. She was residing in East Wenatchee, WA. She was born in Alabama, on March 5, 1929. She and her sister, Wenona, lived most of their childhood in the Baptist Children’s Home in Troy, AL, and had many fond memories of it.
Bessie received a teaching degree from Auburn University, after graduating high school. She spent her college summers as a missionary to the people of the Appalachia. Bessie married her high school sweetheart, Charles Andersen, in 1951, and was blessed with two daughters: Miriam and Susanna. They lived in Virginia and California, before coming to Washington state, in 1963. In 1967, Bessie and her family settled in Wenatchee, WA, and she made it her home. She was blessed with a grandson, Carl Heuett, in 1975, and a granddaughter, Jolene Heuett, in 1976.
Bessie loved her house on Orchard Avenue. Many people, in over the 30 years she was there, enjoyed her hospitality on the back porch, or by the fireplace in the living room.
Three generations in the Wenatchee Valley remember her as their teacher. Each child was precious to her, and she was a loving support to the parents as well. She enjoyed summers in Florence, AL, with her sister and brother-in-law, Wenona and Clarence Lawler.
She lived for 15 years in Fort Lauderdale, FL, after retiring, living near her grandson, Carl, and daughter, Susanna. She enjoyed the beach and sunshine.
Bessie was blessed with very special friends for more than five decades, notably: Jan and Jim Shrable, of East Wenatchee, WA, and Maria and Dale Hedman, of Hayden Lake, ID. Bessie was welcomed into heaven by her daughter Miriam; granddaughter, Jolene; and sister, Wenona.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Bessie on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., in the pavilion at Washington Park, in Wenatchee, WA. Everyone who knew and loved Bessie is very welcome. The family requests no flowers please, but your favorite dessert would be appreciated at the Celebration of life.
You are welcome to visit Bessie’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.