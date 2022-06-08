Bessie Mae (Baumann) Parsley
April 24, 1926 – March 20, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Bessie Mae (Baumann) Parsley of East Wenatchee, WA, and formerly of Sunnyslope, WA, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 20, 2022, with her son, Gary, and daughter-in-law, Mila, by her side. She was a resident of the Wenatchee Valley and Leavenworth, WA, most of her life. She was born April 24, 1926, in Port Stanley, WA, (Lopez Island) to Clarence and Mildred Baumann. The family moved to Wenatchee in 1929, and to Leavenworth in 1935. Bessie grew up on the family dairy ranch up the Chumstick, graduating from Leavenworth High School in 1944. In 1946, Bessie married James Weldon Parsley of Leavenworth, in San Diego, CA, where Mr. Parsley was in the United States Navy. The Navy took them to Texas, South Carolina and Rhode Island. They returned to Washington and made their home in Wenatchee.
Bessie and her husband were a dedicated family couple, who spent many weekends and vacations fishing and camping with their children and other family members. For many years, she was a volunteer Bluebird and Campfire Girls leader. She and her husband, Jim, were active in Cub and Boy Scouts.
Bessie was a member of the Sunnyslope Church of the Brethren, where she was active with events, such as the yearly Christmas Bazaar. One of her church friends wrote: "She was a spunky, caring, creative and delightful person." She was a member of the Wenatchee Senior Center, and previously, The Boating Club of Wenatchee. She was a professional seamstress making many wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses and drill team uniforms. Bessie and her friends packed apples for many years.
After her husband retired, they drove the Alaska Highway in their motorhome for 15 summers, to see their children and grandchildren. They spent 20 winters near Yuma, AZ, with their many friends, including cruises and driving the Baja.
Bessie is survived by her brother, Charles Baumann of Leavenworth, WA; her daughter and son-in-law, Gala and Dennis Smythe of Anchorage, AK; son, Gregg Parsley and Beverly of Naukati, AK; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Mila Parsley of Wenatchee, WA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Meghan, Scott, Kathleen, Jesse, Abigail, Arek, Amanda and Mandy; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and God-daughter, Cary Sanger. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jim; her parents; and sisters: Jeanette Baumann and Daisy Sanger.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Mt. View Cemetery, Leavenworth, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bessie's name to The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
Her family celebrates the life she lived and honors the memories she leaves behind. The love she shared will stay in their hearts forever.