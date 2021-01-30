Bette June Johnson
East Wenatchee, WA
Bette Lawless Johnson, 97, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, January 22, 2021. She was born June 27, 1923, in Albion, MT, to Paul and Florence (Shepard) Grimes. Bette often spoke about the joys and trials of growing up on their sheep ranch near Belle Fourche, SD. Those memories often included adventures with her siblings and cousins, her horse “Cricket”, and her years spent attending the Grimes School. She loved her teacher, who lived in the schoolhouse, and didn’t attend public school, until the family moved to Cashmere, WA, in 1937.
Bette met her first husband, Dick Lawless, in Wenatchee, WA, on a weekend trip home from Seattle, WA, where she was employed at a bomb factory. They were married on December 31, 1945, in Pateros, WA, and made their home in Brewster, WA. Bette belonged to the Brewster Bridge Club, a bowling league, and was a Cub Scout and Bluebird leader, while happily raising her children. Bette and Dick both enjoyed gathering friends for seafood feasts and special occasions. Dick owned several businesses during their 17 years together, before passing in 1962.
Bette then met her second husband, Don Johnson, when he moved to Brewster for a job constructing Wells Dam, and rented an apartment from her. They were married on June 6, 1965, in Brewster, creating a blended family (his five with her four) making summers always fun and extra busy! They moved to their home on the Columbia River, in 1976, and it became a favorite destination for many. They moved to Elma, WA, in 1980, before returning to their home on the river, in 1983. They enjoyed their motorhome adventures, whether visiting family or going cross country, exploring family history along the way. Bette was passionate about genealogy, even writing her now treasured life story. Bette and Don also lived in Bellevue, WA, for six years, where they served as temple workers, following Don’s retirement. Their next move was to East Wenatchee, WA, in 2000, where they continued enjoying their grandkids and great-grandkids activities. They were married for more than 40 years before Don’s passing in 2005.
Bette was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. Her home was the gathering place for many different occasions, weddings, holidays, birthdays, graduations, Family Home Evening groups, reunions, etc. All were welcome and no one ever left hungry. She enjoyed gardening, especially her dahlias, ceramics, quilting, spoiling her grandkids, and traveling. Her most memorable trips were to Hawaii, Europe, and taking an Alaskan cruise.
Most of all, she loved her family and we loved her. We plan to honor and celebrate her life on what would have been her 100th birthday, with that dance she so looked forward to. In one of her last lucid moments, she talked of the reunions that were near, and about living in heaven with her two husbands…..and then she laughed. It’s a sound we’ll all miss, but never forget.
Bette is survived by her children: Nancy Pizzitola of Brewster, WA, Gerry Lawless of East Wenatchee, WA, Carlee Lawless (Tim) of Brewster, WA, and John Lawless (Lisa) of East Wenatchee, WA. Bonus children also surviving her are: Dick Lawless (Dee) of East Wenatchee, WA, Doug Johnson (Cathy) of Idaho Falls, ID, Sue Montgomery (Ron) of Taylorsville, UT, Steve Johnson of Central City, NE, Larry Johnson (Becky) of St. George, UT, and Chuck Johnson (Vickie) of Layton, UT. She leaves a loving legacy of 45 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren! She is also survived by two brothers: Carl Grimes, of Prosser, WA, and Jim Grimes, of Grandview, WA. Bette was preceded in death by four brothers: Tom, Gene, Bob, and Melvin; her sister, Kathy Asmussen; and both husbands.
A Visitation for Bette will be at Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021. A private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021. Bette’s online tribute may be viewed at chapelofthevalleyncw.com where friends and family are welcome to express their thoughts or share a memory. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Gisela Menssen for all her loving care.