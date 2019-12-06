Betty Ann Ball
East Wenatchee, WA
Betty Ann Ball, 73, died on November 13, 2019, at Central Washington Hospital. Betty Ann was born January 14,1946, to Fred M. and Betty Ball and was raised in East Wenatchee, WA. She graduated in 1964 from Eastmont High School. Betty Ann had the most beautiful singing voice. While in high school she won many awards, singing in state competitions; even having the opportunity to sing professionally. While still in High School, she sang with a well known, local folk singing group, “Valley 3.75”. She and her sister, Margi, spent many memorable hours together at Gino’s Pizza “Hootenanny Nights”. Betty Ann also had a lot of fun Go-Go dancing in the mid-late 1960’s. Betty Ann spent several years in Richland, WA, before returning to East Wenatchee. She spent the last 14 years at Hearthstone Cottage.
Betty Ann is survived by daughter, Betsy Sukauskas; son, Fred A. Ball (Hilda); siblings: Margi Overman (Kearn), Fred J. Ball (Ida), Donald, Carole Maloney (Paul); grandchildren: Kendall Sukauskas and James Ball; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Hank, George, Darlene, Jim; and nephew, Steven.
There will be no formal services, however, a Memorial is planned for this spring.