Betty Ann Bromiley
Wenatchee, WA
Betty Ann Bromiley, 83, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on July 30, 2022, at her home, with her loving husband by her side. She was born February 13, 1939, to Ernest L. and Carrie (Powell) Sims in Bentonville, AR. The family moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1944. Betty attended schools in Wenatchee, graduating with the Wenatchee High School class of 1957. She later studied at Western College of Commerce and Business Management. Betty met the love of her life, Stanley R. “Pete” Bromiley in 1954, at Wenatchee High School. It was love at first sight. They were married on November 3, 1956, and made their home in the Wenatchee Valley. They welcomed the birth of their first child, Pamela Lee, in 1957. She was followed by Michele Lynn, Stanley, Jr., Gary Ernest, Janee Mara and Craig Allen.
Betty went to work at Wells and Wade Hardware in 1969. She worked as a bookkeeper, credit manager and office manager until the store closed. She later worked in the office at Sears until her retirement. To know Betty was to love her. She had a smile that would light up any room and the biggest heart, that made all who knew her feel loved. She enjoyed quilting, needlepoint, sewing, baking and decorating cakes. She was an avid reader who always had a book in her purse - just in case. Her greatest joy in life, was time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and anyone who stopped by to visit on the front porch.
Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Stanley Pete Bromiley; five children: Michele (Bobbie) Woods of Wenatchee, WA, Stanley R. Bromiley, Jr. of Renton, WA, Gary (Jane) Bromiley of Anchorage, AK, Janee Bromiley of Renton, WA, and Craig Bromiley of Wenatchee, WA; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and countless nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughter, Pamela Bromiley; her parents; and her siblings. A special thanks to Michele, Lisa, Bobby Jo, Lily, and their families, for taking such great care of her in the last months of her life.
There will be a Visitation Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., at Chapel of The Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. A Celebration of Life for Betty will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Chapel of The Valley, with interment immediately after at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. A potluck gathering for family and friends will follow at the Community of Christ Church, 690 N. Baker St., East Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory can be made to Our House - Cancer Care of North Central Washington, 1708 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com.