Betty Ann Sblendorio

Betty Ann (Belair) Sblendorio was born April 19, 1924, to Charlotte and Edward Belair; she died on July 30, 2021, at 97 years old. Betty was raised on McKinley Hill in Tacoma, WA. She attended Lincoln High School and graduated, in 1942, followed by Business College. Betty worked as a stenographer for the Army Transportation Core at Fort Lewis.
She met and married Vito "Bill" Sblendorio on June 19, 1945, in San Francisco, CA. They were later transferred to New York Officers’ Discharge Station. Betty and Vito resided in his home town of Brooklyn, NY, surrounded by his large Italian family. They had two daughters, Kristine and Angela, in Brooklyn.
They left New York and moved to Tacoma, in 1951. There they added three more children to the family, Mary, Frank, and Edward. Betty raised five loving children. She was an avid reader; she kept her brain sharp with cross-word puzzles and loved to travel. For a “non-Italian”, she made great pizza and spaghetti, the way Vito’s mother, Archangela taught her.
Betty and Vito lived in numerous cities in Washington and Alaska, as Vito was promoted and transferred throughout his career with Sears Management. After retirement, they lived in California and Camano Island, WA, before returning to the Seattle area, and finally, Wenatchee, WA. At last count, Betty lived in 40 homes; she is now finally settled.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Vito "Bill"; and their daughter, Kristine. She is survived by Angela (Richard) Boragno of the Bay Area, CA, Mary (Don) Floyd of Wenatchee, WA, Frank (Suzi) Sblendorio of Wenatchee, WA, and Edward (Debbie) Sblendorio of Renton, WA; 11 grandchildren: Richard, Jr. (Manette), Steven and Joseph (Kimberly) Boragno; Matthew (Anne), and Erik Nord; Camille, Bill and Alex Sblendorio; Kristen (Kyle) Lobisser, and Gianni and Dominic Sblendorio; and eight great-grandchildren: Anthony and Sofia Boragno, Luca and Alessia Boragno, Alex, Margaret, and Aaron Nord, and Sabine Lobisser.
Service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. A private internment to follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
