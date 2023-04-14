Betty “Cookie” Irene Rayfield McGregor
March 10, 1945 – April 9, 2023
Leavenworth, WA
Betty “Cookie” Irene Rayfield McGregor, 78, of Leavenworth, WA, passed away peacefully, April 9, 2023, in her home with family by her side.
She was born to parents, Floyd and Pearl Rayfield, on March 10, 1945, on Birds Creek in Sevierville, TN. Cookie graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1963. She said that being Homecoming Queen was the highlight of her high school career. After high school, she attended Wenatchee Valley College.
She worked at the National Bank of Commerce. She loved that job, and her boss loved her. She left that career to spend time raising her kids. Later, she worked at the Edelweiss Restaurant with her sister, Helen. When Helen took over the Big Y Cafe, Helen made Cookie come work with her. Cookie was best known for harassing the local farmers and swatting flies. Everyone who had the pleasure to work with her loved her.
She married the love of her life, Roy McGregor, in 1967. They raised a family of four together in Leavenworth. Cookie devoted her life to her family. She was an amazing mom and an exceptional nana. She loved nothing more than traveling with Roy to her children's and grandchildren's games. In her later years, she would often sneak trips to Mill Bay with her sister-in-law, Sharon, and played pinochle with them and her grandkids. She loved her breakfast club mornings with Shirel Ogle, and her brother and sister. She was a great southern-food cook and continued making biscuits for her brother, Dave, because no one could make them quite like her. She was selfless and giving to everyone and could put everyone at ease with her wonderful smile. Cookie could make a whole room laugh with her keen wit and sense of humor. She had the strength to be honest when nobody else could. She believed in taking action and encouraged others to make changes if they weren't happy with their circumstances. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 55 years; her four children; ten grandchildren; and a countless number of family and close friends whose lives were made better because of her!
Cookie is survived by husband, Roy A. McGregor; daughter, Jennifer D. McGregor (Darren Lowe) of Peshastin, WA; son, Ryan McGregor (Elizabeth) of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Marni R. McMahon (Brock) of Wenatchee, WA; and son, Ty J. McGregor (Courtney) of Spokane, WA. Cookie had ten grandchildren who she adored: Jordan McGregor, Brayden Countryman, Cole McGregor, Colton Latimer, Ashton McMahon, Coy Latimer, Jaxon McGregor, Jayce McMahon, Molly McGregor, and Harlee Eastep. She is survived by her siblings: brother, David Rayfield of Leavenworth, WA, married to Sharon; and sister, Helen Rayfield of Leavenworth, WA. She had many nephews; nieces; cousins; and a brother-in-law, John, McGregor. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Rayfield; father, Floyd Rayfield; mother-in-law, Lois McGregor; father-in-law, Al McGregor; and brother-in-law, Ray McGregor.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 6, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Spromberg Canyon Meadows, 12250 Spromberg Canyon Road, Leavenworth, WA, 98826.