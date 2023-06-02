“Betty” Elizabeth Grace Breen
January 1, 1929 – May 16, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
“Betty” Elizabeth Grace Breen, passed away on May 16, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on January 1, 1929, in Unionville, MO, to Charles and Amel Dunkin. She was the second oldest of five children. The family moved to Cashmere, WA, in 1944.
Betty attended and graduated from Cashmere High School in 1946. She worked at Cashmere Drug Store and in the fruit industry during and after her high school years.
On May 29, 1954, she married Patrick Breen, the love of her life. They made their home in East Wenatchee, WA, where they raised five wonderful children: Carla, Terry, Tim, Leisa and Heide. They were married for 68 years before dad's passing.
Betty worked a number of years in banking. She started at Seattle First National Bank and then, at Security Bank (now Washington Trust) for 28 years. She retired as assistant Vice President and bank manager. She was a member of Eastmont Chamber of Commerce, Real Estate Mortgage Women, Board Member of RSVP, and the President of Eastmont Junior Women's Club.
After retiring, Betty belonged to the ladies nine hole group at Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, and she spent many hours on the golf course with her husband, Pat. She worked many years as a pole worker for Douglas County Elections Board.
Like many couples in Wenatchee seeking a warmer climate during the winter months, Betty and Pat became snow birds and spent several winters in southern California. Pat and Betty loved to travel and enjoyed many shipboard cruises with their friends and family, as well as spending several months traveling Europe and the United Kingdom, South America and the South Pacific Islands.
The Breen family loved going to the Pacific Coast, where they spent many vacations camping. The family's favorite vacations were summers spent at the cabin at Lake Chelan. Mom's biggest joy was spending time with her family and friends, celebrating holidays, birthdays, family dinners, reunions around the Breen swimming pool.
Betty is survived by her sister, Dorothy Dunkin; children: Terry Ellifritz and husband, Larry of Spokane, WA, Tim Breen and wife, Heather of Wenatchee, WA, Leisa Boyd of East Wenatchee, WA, Heide Cowell and husband, Fred of Kauai, HI; son in-law, Dave Monnot; and 13 grandchildren: Larry, Brent and Tyler Ellifritz, Amanda Breen, Lauren Garrett, Joshua Boyd, Rachel Boyd, Paris Cowell, Caitlin Cowell, Grace Roslin, Juliette Cowell, Patrick Cowell and Elizabeth Cowell. She was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins; nephews; and nieces. Preceding her in death are her husband, Patrick Breen; parents, Amel and Charles Dunkin; brother, David Dunkin; sisters: Janet Bailey and Jerry Kilgore; daughter, Carla Monnot and her children: Patrick and Dawn Monnot (and the late Troy Boyd).
Sometimes, we're lucky enough to meet a person who stands out among all others as being extremely special. Our mother was that special person.
The family would like to thank the team at Rehab Colonial Vista, who provided loving care for our mom in her final days.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA.