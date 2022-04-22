Betty I. Cunningham, 89, of East Wenatchee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 15, 2022. She was born in Great Bend, KS, on December 6, 1932. Betty married Carl D. Cunningham when she was 17, while he was serving in the military (Navy) in Bremerton, WA. They were married for 62 years. Carl became a minister three years after he left the military, and as a minister's wife, they traveled to preach the gospel together. She moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1963 with her husband and children.
She loved to travel, shop, and loved to be around people. Holidays were her favorite, cooking and having family gatherings. Betty also worked for Stemilt for many years. She lived a very full life, and she loved the Lord and reading her bible. We are thankful for mom's life and all that she had given, and thankful for all she lived for.
She is survived by her children: Carl (Sharon) Cunningham of Monitor, WA, Phyllis (Larry) Birmingham of East Wenatchee, WA; two brothers: Ray (Caroll) of Belfair, WA, and Richard Brown of Silverdale, WA; sister, Norma (Brown) Young of Edmonds, WA; grandchildren: David Birmingham of Wenatchee, WA, Dwayne (Amanda) Birmingham of Oroville, WA, and Shane Dillard of Monitor, WA; six great-grandchildren: Aubrey Hancock, Hadassah and Haizlea Birmingham, Greggory and Jonathan Birmingham, Coen Dillard. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Cunningham; parents, Howard and Vera Brown; brother, Donald Brown; and great-grandson, Daniel T. Birmingham.
Family and friends are welcome to join us for mom's interment on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.
Many thanks to the staff from Prestige Senior Living, East Wenatchee, WA, who gave wonderful care to our mother in her last days.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
