Betty J. Kurtz (Neff)

Betty gained her independence a couple of days early, on July 2, 2022. Betty was born in Tacoma, WA, to Clarence and Maime Neff. She went to Stadium High School, class of 1942. She worked for Bell Telephone Co., and a jewelry store. It was while she was volunteering for the United Service Organizations, that she caught the attention of a young sailor named, Ralph Kurtz, and they were married on December 12, 1943. After Ralph was honorably discharged, they moved to Ames, IA, so that Ralph could finish his engineering degree. While in Iowa, they welcomed son, Doug, in 1946, and daughter, Gail in 1950. They eventually found their way to Wenatchee, WA, in 1955.
Betty worked in the fruit industry; she was a Lady Lion and past president of the Washington Phi Chapter of Phi Sigma Alpha.
Ralph and Betty loved to travel and visited Mexico (several times), Germany, Austria, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Morocco and New Zealand. Unfortunately, Ralph passed in 1998, and Betty lived alone, in her home, until her health required her to move into Highgate Assisted Living in 2020.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; and son, Doug. She is survived by daughter, Gail (Richard) Trimble, granddaughter, Jen (Butch) Bickler; grandson, Ryan (Traci Jo) Trimble; grandson, Kyle (Ashley) Trimble. Betty also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Jones & Jones – Betts, Wenatchee, WA, are in charge of funeral arrangements.
We would like to thank Jean and the staff at Highgate for making Mom's final years comfortable.
Betty's favorite saying was, “this getting old ain't for sissies”. Betty, you were definitely not a sissy.
