Betty J. Nutting Duvauchelle
July 30, 1929 - March 6, 2021
Pukoo, Molokai, HI
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Betty Jean Nutting was born on July 30, 1929, in Missoula, MT, to Rev. David W. Nutting and Ethel Donaldson Nutting. She lived in Rupert, ID, and Chehalis, WA, before moving to Wenatchee, WA, with her parents, in 1945. She graduated from Wenatchee High, in 1947, from Wenatchee Junior College (which was then located in the high school building), in 1949, and from the College of Puget Sound (later University of Puget Sound), in 1951.
She was enticed to the small island of Molokai in the Territory of Hawaii as a new college graduate, after reading a recruitment post to teach at "a barefoot school". Thus began her teaching career at Kilohana Elementary School in Pukoo, Molokai, HI, under the supervision of head school teacher, Amoy Duvauchelle. She met Amoy's son, Burrelle Duvauchelle soon after arriving in Pukoo, Molokai, and they were married, in 1952. Betty and Burrelle had their first two children, (Burrelle, Jr. and Camille) in Molokai, where she taught at Kaunakakai Elementary School and Burrelle worked as a firefighter in Kaunakakai, Molokai, HI, for Maui County.
Betty, Burrelle, and family moved to Wenatchee, in 1956, where the rest of their children, (Dana, Christine and Darrell) were born. She continued her teaching career at Columbia, South Wenatchee, Rock Island, and Kenroy in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts. She was active in music circles and was a member of the Central Christian Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Campbell Choir Director, Bell Choir Director, Deaconess, elder, and longtime member of the choir.
In 1986, she completed her Masters' degree in Education (emphasis in Latin and Classics) at the University of Washington. Her graduate studies overlapped in time with her son, Darrell's, senior year at UW, making it convenient for motherly visits to his fraternity from time to time.
Betty and Burrelle stayed active during their retirement years together, traveling internationally and throughout the U.S. with Elderhostel groups. After Burrelle's passing in 2000, Betty continued to maintain a busy daily schedule, as well as making many trips to visit family and friends to attend birthdays, family reunions, high school and college graduations, weddings and funerals.
In recent years, Betty was a volunteer for CASA, as an advocate for abused and neglected children, as well as delivering communion to retirement home residents, who were unable to attend church services. She was also active in YMCA water aerobics and treasured the friendships that bloomed as a member of the Water Lilies.
She spent her last few years in Pukoo, Molokai, living in the same house she was married in, with her oldest son, Burrelle, Jr., her granddaughter, Kelsea Duvauchelle, and her great-grandson, Kaleo Duvauchelle. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children on March 6, 2021, in Pukoo, Molokai.
Surviving are her five children: Burrelle David Duvauchelle, Jr. of Pukoo, Molokai, HI, Camille Serena Earsley of Hacienda Heights, CA (Doug), Dana Rogers Duvauchelle of Wenatchee, WA, Christine Leilani Duvauchelle of Austin, TX (Todd) and Darrell Veli Duvauchelle of Vancouver, WA (Jane), nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A Memorial Service for Betty will be held in Wenatchee, WA, at the Cornerstone Christian Church (formerly Central Christian Church), 12 N. Chelan Ave., on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Funeral services and interment of her ashes will be held in Pukoo, Molokai, HI, in summer of 2022.