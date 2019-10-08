Betty J. Rubin

Betty J. (Hess) Rubin

September 5, 1930-October 3, 2019

Issaquah, WA

(formerly of Leavenworth, WA)

Betty was the daughter of George and Lucille Hess. She was raised in Leavenworth, WA, and Bremerton, WA. She was married to Sam Rubin for over 71 years. They lived in north Seattle, WA, Sammamish, WA, and Woodinville, WA. She was active in garden clubs and was a Master Gardener.

She is survived by their sons: Larry and Wayne Rubin; daughter, Gale Pelan. They have eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

