Betty Jo Holloway
July 25, 1934 – September 13, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Betty Jo Holloway, 87, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 13, 2021. She was born on July 25, 1934, in Spiro, OK, to the late Selma and Rosa Buck. In her early years, the family traveled wherever there was work, and finally landed in Chowchilla, CA, where she graduated from high school.
Her years growing up consisted of cooking, cleaning, and raising her four younger siblings while her parents and older brother worked in the cotton fields. When she wasn’t working in her home, she would find part-time jobs to help with family income. Her first job was at the dime store where she saved enough money to buy her dad his first car.
Her work was never ending, but caring for people was always her first choice. Her gift as a caregiver was carried on through her entire life; as kids and adults alike were always drawn to her never-ending love and nurture. In 1960, she met the love of her life, Floyd Holloway, and they were married just six months later. Together, they moved to Wilmington, CA, where their daughter, Lisa Jo, was born.
In 1963, they moved to Rock Island, WA, where they made their home for 22 years, and she grew to be the much-loved playground teacher at Rock Island Elementary School, where Lisa attended. They then moved to East Wenatchee, in 1985, where she has lived ever since.
Betty’s life was always committed to her family: her husband, daughter, and two granddaughters. From handing Floyd his lunch at the door with a kiss goodbye before every work shift, to taking care of him when his battle with Asbestosis ensued, she lived her life serving those around her. And, in the center of her world, were her girls; first, her devoted daughter whom she held an irreplaceable bond with. There was no love that could surpass what they shared. And of course, her granddaughters whom she sacrificed much of her life for to bring them joy - keeping them at her house for sleepovers, watching movies (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers or Calamity Jane), washing their hair in the sink, playing Yahtzee, tucking them in bed, and waking them with biscuits and gravy.
As her granddaughters grew up and changed, she remained constant. They were always the center of her world, and she the center of theirs. And, as her family grew larger, her love just multiplied, as did her meals. From chicken and dumplings to beans and fried potatoes, there was no one that could cook like her. She would spend hours in the kitchen making a good old fashioned southern feast for her family, always having extra for any unexpected guest who happened to stop by. There never was, and never will be, fried chicken like hers. When Betty was not spending time with her daughter or granddaughters, then she could be caught sewing beautiful embroidery, completing word search puzzles, or watching Family Feud.
She lived for the days that Mark, her son-in-law, would stop by to check on things. The love they shared was priceless and she cherished their time together with all of her heart. But, her greatest love of all was for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a long term member of Eastmont Assembly of God, where she taught Sunday school for years. Her faith was evident to all who knew her. If any of her four great-grandsons were to get asked to describe their Grammy, they would quickly reply with, “She loved Jesus.” It was her steadfast walk with the Lord that led her each and every day, and anyone who knew her was blessed by the light of Jesus that shined through all she did. Heaven has gained one beautiful angel.
Betty will be deeply missed and is survived by her daughter, Lisa Jo (Mark) DeChenne of East Wenatchee, WA; two granddaughters: Brandi Darnell of Malaga, WA, and Andrea (DJ) Anderson of Wenatchee, WA; one grandson, Matthew (Kristy) of Malaga, WA; four great grandsons: Wyatt and Kanyon Darnell both of Malaga, WA, and Bodie and Leif Tolman-Anderson both of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Patricia “Pat” (Don) Bowdle of Arkansas; brother, Cecil “Ray” Buck of California; and adopted daughter, Michele (Jim) Holman of East Wenatchee, WA; along with many other nieces, nephews, and cousins – all who were dear to her heart.
A special thanks to her caregiver, Anne Ogee, who sacrificed so much to love and care for her during these past months.
Commemoration Services will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the New Life Center Church of God, 310 5th St., East Wenatchee, WA. There will be a Graveside Service immediately following at Evergreen Memorial Park in East Wenatchee. The service will be closed casket, however, there will be a visitation/viewing on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee., WA. Please sign in or leave a memory for the family online by visiting www.heritagememorialchapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.