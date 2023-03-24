Betty Lee (Garrison) Herndon
May 21, 1930 – March 12, 2023
Our beloved mother, (Mom, Gramma, great- Gramma) died peacefully Sunday afternoon on March 12, 2023. She's off to that better place to rejoin her loved ones, in the great beyond.
With her infectious laughter and good humor, Betty was a wonderful friend to have. She made great friends everywhere she lived and kept those friends for life. She enjoyed entertaining friends at her home and cooking wonderful meals. All our best recipes come from her. Her home was always a gathering place. Mom could chat on the phone for hours with friends and family from all over the country.
Betty was a talented seamstress and knitter, making many clothes and sweaters for family and herself. She made at least two dozen Christmas stockings, one for every family member, and probably more. Later in life, she took up cross stitch and was prolific, most of our homes are adorned with them. She loved puzzle books and her word games on her kindle.
Betty was born in Fairland, OK, in 1930, moving to Washington State in 1933. She started kindergarten in Palisades, WA, and continued her schooling in Rock Island, WA, then on to Wenatchee High school, graduating in 1948.
Betty married Joe Mills after high school and had two daughters with him: Joy Dawnelle Myers (1949) and Mona Lee (1952). Joe died in 1952, leaving her a young widow. She met and married Ray G. Herndon in 1953, and had a son with him in 1954, Van Thomas Herndon. Betty and Ray were together until he passed in January of 2002.
Betty was a homemaker while her children were young, later working at General Telephone in Everett, WA, then at First Interstate Bank when they moved to Yakima, WA, until Ray retired in 1986. Then, both retired, they completed their circle, moving back to Wenatchee, WA, where she helped Ray plant an orchard in Rock Island, WA.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William Joshua Garrison and Della Jane (Hess) Garrison; brothers: Bob Garrison and Don Garrison; sisters: Joy Garrison; Evelyn Steinmasel, and Rea Brincefield. She is survived by her three children; five grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends spread far and near.
Betty chose to be cremated and will be interred in the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Memorial donations can be sent to Mobile Meals of Wenatchee, P.O. Box 1343, Wenatchee, WA, 98807. A memorial gathering will be held at Kent Lutheran Church, 336 2nd Avenue S., Kent, WA, 98032, on May 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
