Born in the spring of 1931, to Louisa Lucy (Schempp) and Gottlieb Rau, the amazing Betty Lou (Rau) Larson was raised on a farm outside Quincy, WA. She maintained the age of 39 for nearly 52 years until she peacefully passed on March 25, 2022, with her very devoted husband of more than 73 years, Morris, by her side. While incredibly avoiding ever turning 40, she undertook many remarkable deeds in her lifetime. Her heroic acts included marrying her beloved Morris, giving birth to, raising, and caring for her four beautiful, spirited daughters, and exemplifying the shining beacon of what family means.
Betty led the way as the silent executive behind the family farming operations and Morris Larson Repair, while working at what is now Washington Trust Bank. She continued traditions of large family gatherings to make and preserve large batches of traditional German sausage, sauerkraut, fruits, jams, jellies. Her pies, cinnamon rolls, and cookies were made with love all could taste. Betty worked hard, but was always ready to have fun and make the people around her smile.
She was known to listen to Neil Diamond on a non-stop loop, root for the Mariners through thick and thin, support progressive causes, dance with friends during her winters in Arizona, and rarely shied away from a well-loaded margarita.
Loved, missed, and appreciated by so many, Betty is survived by her husband, Morris Larson; sister, Peggy Porter; four daughters: Lauri Leedy (Tom), Christy Smith (Moxie), Jeannette Larson (Tony Green), Pam Larson (Jerome Nelson); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a slew of nieces and nephews.
Her family wants to thank the skill and kindness of so many who cared for Betty: Dr. Gail Feinman, CWH Hospice, and the wonderful staff of Avamere Assisted Living. All supported Betty and her family with care and dignity. Her kindness, influence, and unassumingly positive energy will continue to flow infinitely into the universe.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at Alatheia Riding Center, 2170 Sleepy Hollow Heights, Wenatchee, WA, (AlatheiaRidingCenter.com) or the American Cancer Society (breast cancer research). Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
