Betty Louise Adkins
June 20, 1924 - November 5, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Betty Louise Adkins was born June 20, 1924. She grew up in Riverside, WA, with her parents, Gladys and Ed Boger, and her six siblings. She met and married Elmer Adkins, at age 18, and over the years had eight children. She lost the love of her life, at age 42, and continued to raise the five children she still had at home, as a single parent.
Betty worked many years as a CNA at Highline Care Center, helping many people and their families through the final years of life, all the while continuing to help, love, and support her children, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Betty had a great faith and was a beacon of light to her family, friends, and fellow Catholic Church members. She will be sorely missed, but she has earned her rest with our Lord in Heaven.
She is survived by one sister; her eight children; their spouses; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, and many others too numerous to name here. You all know who you are, and that Betty loved you, as we all loved her.
A private Graveside Service was held at Evergreen Memorial Park. Arrangements were by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.