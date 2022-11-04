Betty Louise Davidson
May 21, 1930 – October 12, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Betty Louise Davidson passed away October 12, 2022, in Olympia, WA. She was born May 21, 1930, to Fred and Stella Paukowich in Wenatchee, WA.
Betty graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1948; followed by graduating from business college. She married Russell Bruce Davidson on June 24, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wenatchee.
Professionally, she worked for Tree Fruit Experiment Station in Wenatchee; was a banker at Seattle First National Bank; legal secretary at the Chelan County Courthouse, Thurston County Courthouse, Thurston County Superior Court, and Washington State Legislature; and banker/administrative assistant for Bank of America.
She was a member of and loved volunteering for East Wenatchee's Holy Apostles Catholic Church, and Olympia's St. Michael Catholic Church, where she was a greeter. She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi, and was a room mother, scout leader, youth sports board member, a startup kindergarten class organizer, and a swimming pool organizer. She was a greeter at Regency Olympia and was always looking for opportunities to enrich peoples lives.
Betty cherished and loved spending time with her family, especially supporting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in all their activities. In addition to volunteering through St. Michael Catholic Church, she loved participating in her Faith Sharing Group, hosting family gatherings, watching sports, playing cards and games, dancing with her husband, word puzzles, and making people feel loved and special. She was always available to be a second mom to many family friends. She lit up the room with her beautiful smile and, with the twinkle in her eyes, she could speak volumes without ever speaking a word. Her family lovingly referred to her as the “Hostess with the Mostest”, and the “Humdinger Bell Ringer.”
Betty is survived by her son, Bob Davidson (Jackie) in Kennewick, WA; daughters, Teri McGuire of Kennewick, WA, and Kathy Mahlum (Jay) of Olympia, WA; five grandchildren: Erin White (Dan), Ben Davidson (Heather), Tara Whetstone, Kelsie Knight (R.J.), and Jason Mahlum; ten great-grandchildren: Shelby, Morgan, Colby and Aidan White, Margaret and Kellen Davidson, Carter and Talia Whetstone, and Hunter and Jaiden Knight; and sister, Joyce Morehouse of Wenatchee, WA. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Russell Bruce Davidson; son-in-law, Jim McGuire; parents, Fred and Stella Paukowich; and in-laws, Russell and Bessie Davidson.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 7, 2022, 12:00 p.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1208 11th Ave. SE, Olympia, WA, 98501. Memorial donations may be made to the church.
Special thanks to the amazing, kind, loving and caring staff at Regency Olympia for all of the love and care that they so generously provided to Betty while she was so blessed to be in their care. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.