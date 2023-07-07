Betty “Marcile” Sikes

Escorted on the wings of her eternal guardian angles, “Marcile” peacefully left us to reunite with her beloved husband, Calvin Dale Sikes of 67 years; her parents; a brother; and sister; along with many other family members and friends. Marcile's two children: Jimmie Dale Sikes and Elizabeth Marlene Sikes; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, and so many caring family and friends send her off with much love.
She was born October 7, 1927, and raised in Arlington, KS. The family later moved to Missouri, where she met and married Calvin Dale Sikes, on January 21, 1944. They moved to Lake Chelan, WA, on February of 1946, where Marcile went to work at the Lake Chelan Hospital, a job which she held for over 30 years. She retired to work in the family orcharding business, where she remained involved in the overseeing of it to its conclusion.
She passed peacefully in her sleep. She will be missed.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Precht Rose Chapel, 332 E. Wooden Ave., Chelan, WA. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 120 E. Wooden Ave., Chelan, WA, with burial immediately following at the Chelan Fraternal Cemetery, 815 N. Bradley St., Chelan, WA, 98816.
Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose
Chapel, Chelan, WA.
