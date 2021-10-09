Betty Margaret (Carroll) Davenport
September 22, 1925 – September 25, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Betty Margaret (Carroll) Davenport, 96, a longtime Wenatchee, WA, resident and realtor, passed away on Saturday morning, September 25, 2021, in Wenatchee, at her daughter’s home.
She was born on September 22, 1925, in Yakima, WA, to the late Niles Emmett and Frances (Rice) Carroll. While she was growing up, she had the unique experience of moving frequently with her father’s career, this taught the her life skill of making quick friends. Betty was thought of as a classy lady and very kind with a quick wit about her.
Betty was proud that she was baptized in the Yakima River, while living there. She graduated from both Twisp and West Seattle High Schools as she was living on both sides of the state. She was attending Wenatchee Valley College, when she met James F. “Jim” Davenport, Jr. They were married on October 26, 1945, at the Calvary Bible Church in Wenatchee. They made their home together in Wenatchee and she focused on raising their children. When she was in her early 40’s, she returned to college and received her AA Degree from Wenatchee Valley College. She became a Realtor and joined her husband at Davenport Realtors. Betty worked a full career in real estate alongside her husband, and was elected the first woman president of the Wenatchee Board of Realtors. They travelled extensively throughout the world; many of their travels were while Jim lectured on commercial investment real estate, for the National Association of Realtors. Upon retiring, they continued their world travels and enjoyed their Lake Chelan home in the summertime.
Betty was a fabulous cook and always entertained her family through all of the holidays, instilling traditions with fabulous meals. She was well known for her raspberry jam, ginger cookies, her kosher dill pickles, and Thanksgiving dressing. Both she and Jim enjoyed a large garden and she raised beautiful Dahlias.
Betty was a member of Wenatchee First United Methodist Church, Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, National Association of Realtors, and the Democratic Party.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. “Jim” Davenport; and her sister, Nilene Dahlgren. Betty is survived by three children: Steven Niles Davenport, Scott James (Janell) Davenport, and Betsy D. Loomis, all of Wenatchee, WA; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her best friend, Toody Welch Wollborg; and her godson, John Pulsiver, both of Chelan, WA.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1310 N.E. 10th St., East Wenatchee, WA. Visitation will be at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.