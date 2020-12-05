Betty Rose McMahon
Leavenworth, WA
Betty Rose McMahon, 99, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Betty was born on May 8, 1921, to Harry and Opal Irvin at Cairo, NE. The family moved to Spokane, WA, after she graduated, so they could be closer to family.
On April 24, 1938, Betty married Joseph McMahon, at Toppenish, WA. They made their first home at Grand Coulee, WA. They moved to Joe’s hometown of Leavenworth, WA, in 1945. They were blessed with four boys: Terry, Roger, Dennis, and Jack. Betty thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren, playing pinochle, and walking the loop with Betty West.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Joe (2000); sons: Terry (1998) and Roger (2018); parents; one brother; one sister; and two grandchildren. She is survived by her two sons: Dennis (Janice) and Jack (Cindy), both of Leavenworth, WA; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a family burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Leavenworth. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.