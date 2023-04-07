Betty P. Bury
May 19, 1932 - March 30, 2023
Betty P. Bury
May 19, 1932 - March 30, 2023
Cashmere, WA
Betty “BJ” Pearl Johnson Bury, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, went home to be with her Lord and Master in paradise. She was born May 19, 1932, in Wenatchee, WA, to Farris and Vera Johnson. She attended Orondo Elementary School, East Wenatchee Junior High, and was a graduate of Wenatchee High School, class of 1950. Betty also attended Pepperdine College and the University of Washington obtaining a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Clothing and Textiles.
Betty was a flight attendant for a short time with Pacific Northern Airlines between Seattle, WA, and Anchorage, AK, where she met her husband, Gerald G. Bury, who was stationed in Alaska. They were married in 1955, but were shortly transferred to Virginia, where her four children were born. Leaving Virginia, Betty and her children returned to her hometown roots, settling in East Wenatchee, in 1962.
Betty drove a school bus for the Wenatchee School District for a number of years on the Sunnyslope route. She later became the church secretary for Kings Orchard Church of Christ until retirement. Her devotion to raising her four children in faith and life is her legacy. She loved family, gardening, nature, and art, and her biscuits, apple pies, cherry pies, and pumpkin pies were second to none.
Betty is survived by her sister, V. Kathy (Jerry) Karney of East Wenatchee, WA; four children: Jeannine Max Church of Cashmere, WA, Susan (Rob) Forney of East Wenatchee, WA, Gregg Bury of Seattle WA, and Bryan (Kari) of Spring, TX; along with eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Farris Johnson and Vera Parkhill Johnson; and her sisters: Joanne C. Stevens, and Mary Duane Selland.
A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
