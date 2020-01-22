Betty West
Leavenworth, WA
Betty Kelley West, a lifelong resident of the upper Leavenworth Valley, goes on to join her parents, William Ollie and Mabel Kelley; three sisters; one brother; son, Gary; and loving husband, Russell "Bun" West. She was born in Peshastin on August 19, 1923, and passed away at her home on January 18, 2020. While Betty remembered working hard, on her family's Peshastin orchard throughout her childhood, and spending many days up at Fish Lake with her parents, one of her favorite memories growing up was coming into town for the dances. She commented that she would even walk into town for a dance, if she had to. She loved to dance! Betty married the love of her life, Russell “Bun” West, in 1948, and raised six children in Leavenworth, WA. While she was known for walking around the ski hill loop every day, with her dear friend Bette McMahon, and raising a garden to help feed her family, her greatest accolades came from anyone who was lucky enough to enjoy her cinnamon rolls, or any various baked gifts she so expertly produced, from her woodfired Monarch cookstove, in the earlier days. Betty looked forward to the planting of all her spring flowers, which she loved tending to all summer long. She was well known for the vast array of seasonal decorations in her yard. She seemed to have a love/hate relationship with the many deer that would nearly live in her yard, as she would love to feed them apples, but got mad at them as they ate her beautiful flowers. You may have seen Betty in recent years walking with her son, Jake, and feeding Milkbones to the neighborhood dogs. Betty loved to crochet, and over the years, gave afghans to all the family and many friends.
Betty is survived by her sons: Mike West (Nancy), Jake West (Debbie), Kenneth West (Paula), and Cory West; daughter, Sally Garber (Wade); and daughter-in-law, Patty West. Betty had eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Nita West, Frances Brender, Bud Kelley, and Peggy Wilsey.
The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the Leavenworth Methodist Church, 418 Evans St., Leavenworth, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.
com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.