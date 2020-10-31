Beverly A. Cooks
December 28, 1945 - October 24, 2020
Surprise, AZ
(formerly of Chelan, WA)
Beverly Ann Cooks, age 74, of Chelan, WA, and Surprise, AZ, passed away on October 24, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with brain cancer. Beverly was born December 28, 1945, to Ellsworth and Mary Johnson, in Renton, WA. She attended St. Anthony's School and later, Renton High School, graduating with the class of 1964. After graduation, she enrolled at Seattle University, as well as Saint Francis Cabrini School of Nursing, earning her R.N. degree, in 1967. After graduation, Beverly married her husband of 53 years, James V. "Jim" Cooks, also of Renton. She and Jim bought their first home in Renton. Soon after, they welcomed their first child into the world, Scott. A few years later, Lori was born. Beverly continued to work as a nurse, her lifelong dream, for several years, until she quit to raise her family. Once the kids entered school, she eventually started working as an office manager for the family business, and continued to do so until her retirement, in 2002.
In 1997, Beverly and Jim built their dream home in Lake Chelan, WA, eventually moving there full-time. After getting tired of shoveling snow in the cold winters, they purchased a second home, in 2004, in Surprise, AZ, (Sun City Grand) where they would "snowbird", and play lots of golf, six months out of each year.
Beverly had a dynamic personality, a wide array of wonderful friends, and she especially loved spending time with her family, including her three grandsons. In addition, she enjoyed: playing Mahjong, reading, fishing, photography, cooking, baking, drinking lattes at Starbucks, and the occasional glass of wine with her husband and friends.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Jim Cooks; son, Scott Cooks; daughter, Lori Cooks; sister, Carole Hess; and grandchildren: Cameron, Connor, and Hunter Cooks.
Due to the Coronavirus, Beverly's family will hold a small, private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Valley at www.hov.org/donate/.or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org