Beverly “Bev” J. Hauck
Selah, WA
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Beverly “Bev” J. Hauck
Selah, WA
(formerly of Chelan, WA)
Beverly “Bev” J. Hauck, 87, of Selah, WA, with family by her side, left this world to join her husband, Ken, “Papa”, and many other family members in heaven on June 29, 2022. Beverly was born in Chelan, WA, and graduated from Wenatchee Valley College. She worked for United Cerebral Palsy, with the handicapped for 30 years, and especially enjoyed the work with Link in the Challenge 2000 program, retiring in 1998.
The Audubon Society kept track of the types of birds who frequented her beautiful trees and garden. Mom and papa were devoted to their Sheltie dogs. Together, they enjoyed watching grandchildren and their sporting events. Much of her time was spent traveling, seeking arrowheads, fossils and treasures. Other hobbies were going on long scenic car rides and yard sales. She enjoyed reading, especially the Bible. Mom was also a Campfire Girl leader.
Mom loved her family fiercely and provided support to all. Towards the end of papa's life, much of her time was caring for him. Her peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were so loved, and she was always quick with a band-aid and a kiss to make it feel better!
We honor our mother who was the last generation before us. Our family is grateful knowing she is at peace.
Bev is survived by her children: Kathy Egeness of Stevensville, MT, Michelle and David Reitz of West Richland, WA, Kenneth Hauck of East Wenatchee, WA, and Shari Hauck-Stumpf of East Wenatchee, WA; seven grandchildren: Mark Hauck of Colfax, WA, Robert and Megan Casey of Grandview, WA, Bronwyn and Aaron Pflieger of Benton City, WA, Chase Gills of East Wenatchee, WA, Kaely Gills-Ropp and Brian Ropp of Cle Elum, WA, Caitlin and Steven Cox of Selah, WA, Keifer Hauck and Kenna Molish of Colorado Springs, CO; nine great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Michael, Michelle, Markus, Ramsey, Keilani, Shyla, Brandon and Charlie-Rose. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hauck; parents, Emmitt and Gladys Dayhuff; and siblings: Ernest Dayhuff and Helen Blair.
Services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Leavenworth, WA, on August 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. All are welcome.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.