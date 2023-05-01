Beverly G. Mayer
June 16, 1942 – April 18, 2023
Ephrata, WA
Beverly Gay Elshire Mayer, age 80, a long-time resident of Ephrata, WA, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, after a brief illness at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. She was born on June 16, 1942 at Pasco, WA, the oldest child of Curtis and Hazel Elshire. In 1947, at the age of five, her family moved to Ephrata when her dad opened the Chevron Station on the corner of Basin and Division Streets.
After graduating from Ephrata High School in 1960, Beverly married Richard Mayer on August 20, 1960, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Ephrata. The couple lived on the Mayer Homestead, a dry land wheat farm, 12 miles northwest of Ephrata on Sage Brush Flats. Their family quickly grew to include three children: Brian, David and Lisa. What mattered most to Beverly were her many friends and extended family that included 13 aunts and uncles, and 45 first cousins. Throughout her life, Beverly loved to plan parties and celebrations and gather others together, especially her beloved Sage Hens, who were her close neighbor ladies on Sage Brush Flats.
Beverly worked for years at the Grant County Assessor's office and later, with her daughter at Pioneer Travel. Beverly was an avid traveler and traveled all over the world. She took many groups to Europe and on cruises. Beverly also enjoyed researching and writing about local history and found many other ways to give back to the community. In addition to writing five books on local history, Beverly's many contributions included: the Ephrata High School (EHS) 100th Anniversary, St. Rose of Lima Church Council, Ephrata Bowling Association, EHS Alumni Association, Grant County Centennial Celebration and the historical societies in Grant County.
She also volunteered at Grant School over multiple decades for her children, grandchildren and teachers. Beverly had unlimited energy and used her sewing and craft skills to express her creativity and created many masterpieces that enriched the lives of those she touched. She was known to create many wedding banners, baby blankets, costumes for school programs and parades for her grandchildren, and created period costumes for the Grant County Centennial celebrations.
Beverly was socially gifted and making friends came naturally. She had many friends and was a good friend to have. She valued how she cared for her family and her generosity with both her time and sharing her skills and interests with others. We will all miss her greatly.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Richard; children: Brian (Nancy) Mayer of Kennewick, WA, David (Carol) Mayer of Ephrata, WA, and Lisa (Cliff) Sears of Ephrata, WA; and son / nephew, Dan Mayer of Lutz, FL. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jenna (Randall) Tupling, Jared Mayer, Connor Sears, Hunter Sears, and Garner Sears; two step-grandchildren, Megan Paro and Josh Rogge; and two great-grandsons, Will and Wade Tupling. Beverly is also survived by her sister, Cheryl Jeney of Bothell, WA; and brother, Buz (Linda) Elshire of East Wenatchee, WA; along with many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Rosary Service will be held on May 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 323 D Street SW, Ephrata, WA, 98823. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Church. A Celebration luncheon will be held after the service, starting at 1:00 p.m., at the Reinman-Simmons Historical Society Heritage Barn in Quincy, WA. All friends, family and everyone whose lives she touched are invited and welcome to share. Memorial donations may be made to the Ephrata Alumni Association in care of Gail Smith-Scellick, 703 East 1st Ave., Ellensburg, WA, 98926, or to another charity of your choosing.