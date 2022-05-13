Beverly Jean Patterson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 7, 2022, at the age of 82, after a brief battle with cancer. Bev was born to Webb and Millie Jones on August 25, 1939, in Twin Falls, ID. Bev grew up in Hanson, ID, attending school there until the end of her sophomore year. Bev then moved with her family to Quincy in 1955. Bev graduated from Quincy High School in 1957. Since then, she was a lifelong resident of Quincy.
Bev is survived by her three sons: Craig (Gerrianne) Patterson of Pasco, WA, Eric (Lauralie) Patterson of Pasco, WA, David (Michelle) Patterson of Marysville, WA; six grandchildren: Caitlin Patterson, Brianne Patterson (Tim Jankowski), Amelia Patterson, Hollie Patterson, April (Kyle) Gier, and Nicholas Patterson; six great-grandchildren: Kristin, Hannah, Hayden, Harper, Rylee, and Kolby. She is also survived by her sister, Barb Mushlitz; brothers: Mike (Marilyn) Jones and Larry (Janet) Jones; plus numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Webb and Millie Jones; brother, Jack Jones; and nephew, Loren Jones.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday May 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Quincy First Presbyterian Church, 715 Central Ave. N., Quincy, WA.
Donations can be made in Bev's name to the Tri-City Cancer Center online at: tccancer.org or by mail to TCCC Foundation, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick, WA, 99336 or the First Presbyterian Church 715 Central Ave N., Quincy, WA 98848.
Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information or to leave a message/memory please visit www.scharbachs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Patterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.