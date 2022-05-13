Beverly Joan Press
May 30, 1931 – March 14, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Beverly Joan Press, an endlessly upbeat and gracious social worker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died in her Wenatchee, WA, home on “Pi Day”, March 14, 2022, from congestive heart failure. She was 90. Bev, as she was known to family and friends, was born on May 30, 1931, in St. Paul, MN, to Florence Lungren Blade and Gordon Blade. She was the only girl in a family with three boys: David, Lee and Gordon. Her parents divorced when she was a child, and her mother moved the children to Tuscon, AZ.
In high school, Bev was active in the Civil Air Patrol, graduating in 1949. Her mother married Frank German, and the family moved to San Diego, CA, where Bev received a BA in Social Work at San Diego State University and met her future husband, Loren Press. Together, they moved to Berkeley, CA, to attend the university and start their family. Bev and Loren had three children: Leslie, Alex, and Hilary. The family moved to Escondido, CA, in 1961, where Bev earned her master's degree in Social Work from San Diego State University, while continuing as a social worker for San Diego County. Caring for children was more than a job, it was a passion. Bev founded The Escondido Youth Encounter, an organization serving at-risk youth, that is still operating today.
In 1985, Bev moved to Wenatchee to be with her daughter, Leslie and family. There, she worked as a social worker for Central Washington Hospital, and later, Home Health and Hospice, now known as Confluence Home Health and Hospice. Giving to her family and community was the focus of Bev's life. She served on the board of the Children's Home Society in Wenatchee for many years, and she received the agency's Founder's Award in 2003. She was active in the Cascade Unitarian Universalist Fellowship as a board member, fundraiser, and social justice worker, as well as the Friends of the Library, to benefit the Wenatchee Public Library. Bev delivered Mobile Meals in Wenatchee for many years, and was a long-time financial supporter of Save the Children and numerous other service organizations. Local theater was also a recipient of Bev's time and support, especially the Short Shakespeareans, where all six of her Wenatchee grandchildren performed over a span of about a dozen years. Bev loved to travel, especially on long road trips. She found a way to connect with everyone she met, earning respect and admiration from all who knew her. Her greatest joy, however, was her family; particularly her three children; 14 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Leslie Marshall (John), Alex Press, and Hilary Kass; grandchildren: Ethan (Karey) Tiffany, Luke (Courtney) Tiffany, Max Tiffany, Sophie Marshall, Charles Marshall, Theo Marshall, Lindsay (Anthony) Galindo, Meryl (Daniel) Hoyt, Alex (Kristi) Press Jr, Julia Press, Benjamin Press, Wylie Press, Natelie Press, and Caroline Press; great-grandchildren: Spencer, and Owen Tiffany, William, Leo and Lila Tiffany, Peyton Tiffany, Ronan Galindo, Ira Hoyt, and Benjamin and Ason Press; and nieces and nephew: Gaylen Blade, Russell Dehnel and Kathe Nathan. Bev asked that she be remembered by this line: “She loved her family above all.”
We will be Celebrating Bev's Life on Saturday, May 28, at 12:00 p.m., at the Cascade Unitarian Universalist Church, 1550 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, WA. A picnic lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, Bev asked that people contribute to the Children's Home Society of Wenatchee, 1014 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA.