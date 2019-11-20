Beverly June Scott
(Martz-Andrews)
Wenatchee, WA
Beverly June Scott passed away from liver and right kidney cancer, on November 9, 2019, at the age of 80. She was born on June 6, 1939, the fourth of seven children, in Cambridge, OH, to Andrew Blair and Mary Elizabeth Scott. The Scott family moved to California in 1945, where she attended schools in northern California and graduated from high school in Fortuna, CA. Beverly married Ronald Edward Martz in 1960, and they had one son; later, they divorced. She married William Grant Andrews in 1985, in Arizona; they divorced in 2002.
Beverly began a lifelong career in banking in 1958, at Bank of America in Fortuna, CA, transferring to San Francisco, CA, in 1960. After moving to southern California with her husband and son, she continued her banking career, then, they moved to Arizona where she lived for 40 years. Beverly continued her banking career with Southern Arizona Bank, First National Bank, First Interstate Bank, and finally, Wells Fargo Bank. Beginning in 1962, she took night and weekend courses with the American Institute of Banking, Pacific Coast Banking School, Arizona State University, and University of Arizona, graduating with a degree in Finance in 1986. She retired in 1994, with Wells Fargo Bank in Phoenix, AZ, but continued working with small banks in northern Arizona. She retired as a corporate officer in banking.
Beverly's lifelong passion has been music and volunteering. She sang with many community choirs in California, Arizona, and Oregon. She also directed the choir for the First Interstate Bank in Tucson, AZ, as well as a local church choir there. She volunteered musically at hospitals in Arizona, and with AARP, in the money management program for seniors in Eugene OR, plus singing in choirs in Eugene and Wenatchee, WA. She also attended churches all her life, singing with church choirs in California, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington. Beverly was especially blessed by lifelong friends in Eugene, where she lived for eight years, especially those at Trinity United Methodist Church and members of the Memory Tones singing group sponsored by the River Road Community Center. She moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 2013.
She is survived and blessed by her son, Greg Martz; step-daughter, Valerie Martz; granddaughter, Alecia Graham; grandson, Emerson Martz; great-granddaughters: Cheyanne and Brookelyn Graham; brothers: Ransom "Buddy" and wife, Carol Scott, and Robert "Bob" and wife Teri Scott; sisters, Shirley and husband, Andy Palsak, and Isobel and husband, Earl Ennis; many nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Elza and Florence Scott; parents, Andrew and Mary Scott; sister, Barbara Scott Preston; brother, Blair Scott; and step-son, Ronald Martz, Jr.
Memorials may be made in Beverly's name to a charity of your choice. A small Service will be held in the small chapel at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. There will not be a graveside service.