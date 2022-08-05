Beverly L. Garcia-Hawkins was born in Oakland, CA, on August 22, 1951, and was raised in Hayward, CA, where she grew up tap-dancing. In Hayward, she met her future husband, Buell Hawkins. Buell and Bev married in 1971, and have lived in Wenatchee since 1979.
Bev worked tirelessly at home; shuttling her kids to school, sports, and other activities while also working for 17 years in Central Washington Hospital's Emergency Room Admitting Department. She later worked several years for Dr. Roger Starkweather.
Bev was diagnosed with Frontal Lobe Dementia, accompanied by Atypical Parkinsonism in 2007, which soon required her to reside at Blossom Valley Assisted Living. She passed away on July 30, 2022. Her family is at peace knowing Bev is now in heaven and free from the debilitating impact of the diseases that ravaged her body and brain.
Bev is survived by her husband, Buell; son, Brian, and his two sons: Landon and Wyatt; her son, Brad and his wife, Shawna, and their two sons: Luke and Tyler; and her brother, Rick Garcia, and his two daughters: Rickie and Randi; and their families.
The family extends deep appreciation to those that provided Bev the best possible medical and residential care, including Dr. Joseph Tornabene, Dr. Mary Timiras and her staff, the Hospice Team, and the caregivers at Blossom Valley and Blossom Creek, led by Trish Sapp and Rhonda Bellinger, and in earlier years, by Carleen Armstrong.
