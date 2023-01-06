Beverly Smith
October 20, 1927 – December 25, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Beverly Smith
October 20, 1927 – December 25, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
A life well lived.
Beverly Irene Minnich Smith, was born in Sunnyside, WA, on October 20, 1927, and passed away December 25, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA. She was raised in Sunnyside, and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1945. She attended Washington State College, graduating in 1949, with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education, then went on to teach P.E. and English at Grand Coulee High School in Grand Coulee, WA. While in Grand Coulee, she met a construction worker, John E. Smith, from Manson, WA. They were married on August 22, 1951, and relocated to Wenatchee.
Beverly worked at Deaconess Hospital in Wenatchee during the polio outbreak, until her first daughter, Kathryn, was born in 1952. Three more children followed: Sharon, George (Everett), and Wanda. Beverly was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in school, and was active in all of her children's activities. When her son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, she became very active with the local group United Cerebral Palsy, and was instrumental in the inception and running of supervised skills for the developmentally disabled, where she worked for many years. She finished out her working career in the Wenatchee School District as an aide in special education at several area schools, retiring in 1992.
During retirement, she and John traveled with local friends, had good times at the Senior Center, and enjoyed being with family. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.
After John's death in 2008, Beverly chose to move to Colonial Vista Independent Living, where she resided for 12 years, enjoyed all the activities, and loved being with friends. In 2020, she was moved to Regency Rehabilitation and Nursing Care, where she remained until her death. Special thanks to Regency and Confluence Health for providing for her health care and daily needs for the last two years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Everett, in 2002; husband, John, in 2008; her two brothers: Raymond and William; and her parents, George and Ida. She is survived by her daughters: Kathryn (Scott) Schulke of Chelan, WA; Sharon (Bob) Beebe of Wenatchee, WA; and Wanda (Bob) Bolerjack of Everett, WA; five grandchildren: Karl Schulke, Serena (Tyson) Meyer, Anna Beebe, Andrew (Stacy) Beebe, and Randy (Brigitte) Bolerjack; and five great-grandchildren: Rhett, Eloise, Kalani, Isaac, and William.
At her request, there will be no services. She will be placed next to husband John, and son Everett, at the Chelan Fraternal Cemetery in Chelan, WA, in the spring.
