Bill G. Harrison

Bill was born in Armpouna, Greece on September 28, 1937, and was the eldest of four children. He was 85 when he passed away in the early morning hours of September 3, 2023.
After his dad passed away in the war, his mother sent Bill and brother, Pete, to live with his Uncle Sam and Aunt Tossie of Wenatchee, WA. They owned The Windmill Restaurant, where Bill worked in his younger years. After completing the journey to America with his brother Pete, in December of 1951, he became a U.S. Citizen, and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1959. He served with honor in the United States Army from June 1962 to June 1966. He started his career with Cascade Natural Gas, and retired as District Manager in 2003 after 38 years.
Bill met and married the absolute love of his life, Sandi, in December of 1964. She always referred to him as her "Greek God".
Bill's favorite pastimes before and after retirement were his passion for bowling, and in the last 30 years he came to love the game of golf with his brother, Pete. He spent many days at the bowling alley where his devotion to bowling got him the nickname "King of the Lanes", scoring eight "300" games in league play over the years.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandi; son, Ken; and brother Johnny from Greece. He is survived by his brother, Pete Harrison (Diane); niece, Lynda Harrison (Joey); sister, Krystallo from Greece; son, Randy Harrison (Maria); daughter-in-law, Barbara; and two grandchildren: Courtney and Jack; and five great-grandchildren.
The Harrison family would like to invite you to join us for a Celebration of Bill's Life with military honors on September 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Highlander Golf Course, 2920 8th St. SE, East Wenatchee, WA. The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to all the Hospice Nurses, especially Valerie, that worked closely with the family and helped care for Bill in his final days. Also, to Devon who lovingly cared for him as well.
In lieu of flowers, contributions or donations can be made to the Confluence Health Hospice program at 518 N Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 who continue to help families in their time of need. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.