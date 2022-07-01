Bill M. Wainscott

Bill was born on March 31, 1934, to Ivan and Anna Wainscott, at the family ranch near Mansfield, WA. He was raised on his parent's wheat ranch with his sister, Colleen, and brother, Richard. He went to school in Mansfield and graduated in 1953. Bill raised exotic pigeons during his high school years. He was in the Army for two years and was stationed in Germany as a cook.
He came home and farmed with his brother on the family ranch on Dyer Hill, raising wheat and cattle. Bill raised Arabian horses and had many beautiful mares and stallions.
His family relished his homemade pies and cinnamon rolls. He enjoyed reading the daily newspaper and watching the evening news to keep up on current events. Bill lived his entire life in the house he was born in on the ranch, living his final years in East Wenatchee. He loved the peace and quiet of the ranch.
Bill leaves behind his brother, Richard (Norma) Wainscott; six nieces: Kathy (Will) Wade, Denise (Tom) Poole, Shannon (K.D.) Leander, Paula (Jim) Young-Keeffe, Kaye (Brad) Wetli, Kris (Brian) Knopp; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Anna Wainscott; sister and brother-in-law, Colleen and Gordon Black; and nephew, Clinton Wainscott.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Columbia River Fellowship Church, 30 1st St., Mansfield, WA 98830, at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
