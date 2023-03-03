Bill Stokes
July 14, 1937 – February 22, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Bill Stokes was born in Twisp, WA, to Irwin and Margaret (McTaggart) Stokes. He grew up on a ranch in the Methow Valley, raising cattle and growing apples. Bill attended school in Twisp and shared fond memories of playing basketball for the varsity team, enduring the cold winters, and how the spring floods would sometimes damage their home. Bill graduated from WSU with a degree in civil engineering. He did some bartending and helped on the family ranch to get through college. After college, he joined the Geodetic Survey, which eventually became NOAA, and really loved the work. He was a commissioned officer and saw a promising career that took him places that he enjoyed very much like the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska. He returned to the ranch after a couple of years to help due to his dad having heart issues. Eventually, a family friend helped him get what he thought would be a temporary job with the highway department that ended up spanning a 36 year career. He loved his job at the D.O.T., learned a lot, and took on many roles and positions including getting his PE license and serving as North Central Washington District Engineer. He told stories of the people he met and worked with for the rest of his life. He especially enjoyed the monthly retirement luncheons for years after his career was over.
Bill liked country music and watching the NFL. Among his favorite entertainers, was a group called The Highway Men (Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Chris Kristofferson), who were considered outlaw country before it had a name. He also liked comedians: Johnny Carson, Don Rickles, Mel Brooks, and enjoyed watching re-runs of The Tonight Show. In Bill's later years, he liked watching Below Deck and Ancient Aliens. Bill was also an avid reader of western novels, mysteries, the fantasy novels “Song of Fire and Ice”, which became the popular Game of Thrones series. He always owned and read the most current World Almanac. His football teams were the Bears, Raiders and Seahawks.
Bill lived in Washington the majority of his life in Okanagon, Witman, Grant, and Chelan Counties. He spent his final ten months residing in Clark County, WA, where he could be closer to family who could look in on him, take him out to dinner, and enjoy the company of his teenage grandchildren. His favorite dinner was a blood rare juicy steak with nothing green on the plate! He would often say, “there is nothing wrong with having steak every day.” He loved seeing his family grow with new loves and kiddos. His grandkids really loved his presence, personality, and genuine care. He loved his wife and helped manage her care, even when his health was starting to fail. He was a strong guy, physically and mentally which he relied on in tough times and never let himself get dependent on pain relievers as we realized in the end, as he wouldnt even take a Tylenol.
Bill passed away peacefully. He was preceded in death by his parents; older sister, Ann; and wife of 40 years, Monica (Long). Bill is survived by his and Monica's children: James Dorsey (Maria), Deneen Everly (David), Eileen Galvin (Pat), and Keith Stokes; and seven grandchildren: James, Jr. and Desire Dorsey, Aaron and Rachel Everly, Patrick Galvin, Scarlett and Lucy Stokes; and two great-grandchildren; Lily and James Dorsey. Bill will be interred in Winthrop, WA, next to his wife, and near his parents, sister and brother-in-law, late spring/ early summer.